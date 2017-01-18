Tulsa Convenience Store Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Tulsa convenience store Tuesday night.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. officers were called about an armed robbery at the Quality Food Mart in the 4100 block of South 25th West Avenue. Police said the man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting the money, officers said the man ran off in an unknown direction.

Police said the clerk was not injured in the robbery.