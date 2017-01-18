Eli Young Band Loses Tour Bus In Fire

A band set to play Tulsa's Cains Ballroom next month, posted a video early Wednesday of their tour bus going up in flames.

The Eli Young Band posted the video on its Twitter feed saying they are glad Randy, their driver was not injured in the fire which occurred just outside of Topeka, Kansas.

We've lost more than a bus here. memories and possessions that we can't replace! We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe! pic.twitter.com/9SyAghph67 — EliYoungBand (@EliYoungBand) January 18, 2017

No word on what caused the fire.

The band is set to perform at Cains on February 4, 2017.