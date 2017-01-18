Body Found In Pittsburg County May Be Missing Haileyville Woman

A Green Country family is looking for answers after deputies recovered a body in rural Pittsburg County.

Investigators believe it’s most likely that of a woman missing from Haileyville since last fall.

Investigators found the body in a rural area off of the Indian Nation Turnpike just outside Indianola, and family of Donella Zukosky said they believe it's her.

They said they know it's her in their hearts and they just want answers.

“In all of our hearts, all three of us, we just know,” said Tiffany Truman, Donella’s stepmother.

Donella Zukosky’s family waited patiently with the Pittsburg County sheriff as investigators collected evidence.

Investigators said they got an anonymous tip over the weekend about her disappearance. That tip led them to Chris Winters, the man her family said last saw Donella alive.

“Should have came forward and been honest then,” said Donella’s father, Bo Zukosky.

Winters was arrested on a drug charge and questioned about Donella’s death; eventually, investigators said he cracked.

Sheriff Chris Morris said, “During the interview he become upset and he told us that he believed she died of an accidental overdose at his house and he freaked out. He says he wrapped her in plastic, took her out to the county and buried her. So, we loaded him up in the truck and drove out here and he walked us right to the location and pointed right to where she was.”

Winters was a family friend for years, and when she disappeared they begged him to tell where she was.

Bo Zukosky said, “I told him, ‘Now’s your chance. Don't try to help me down the road if you know anything.’ And he swore to me and God that he didn't know nothing, wished he did and wished he could help and good luck.”

While investigators can't officially say it's Donella until the medical examiner identifies the body, her family just wants to know why this happened.

Donella’s mother, Leslie Morales, said, “That's my baby. I want to know.”

They said the next step, once it's confirmed, is to tell Donella's two young daughters who still don't know why their mother is gone.

Bo said, “What do you tell and 4 and a 7 year old that's looking every day for their mom to come in?”

Originally, the family set up a Go Fund Me page to help them find Donella, now they're using it to raise money for her funeral costs.

