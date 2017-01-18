'Voice Of Muskogee' Larry Arnel Laid To Rest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Voice Of Muskogee' Larry Arnel Laid To Rest

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma said farewell to "The Voice of Muskogee" Larry Arnel in a funeral service Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The former voice of KBIX, Arnel holds the world record for longest radio broadcast at 192 hours, something he accomplished in 1972 to raise money for charity.

Arnel also served for many years as the announcer at Muskogee High School games and the Thunderbird Speedway. In his later years, he worked as a 911 operator in Muskogee.

Arnel was 73. He left behind his wife, Mary Ann, and a large family including seven children.

