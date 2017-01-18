Tulsa History: 23rd Anniversary Of Fire At Petroleum Club

Wednesday, January 18 marks the 23rd anniversary of fire at the downtown Petroleum Club. Our news records show it was started by two teenage boys who set fire to a couch.

It reopened within a year, but it took over $6 million to restore. Right now, ConsumerAffairs offices there and plans on expanding into the top six floors of the building. The business offers online reviews and other resources for consumers.

The Petroleum Club is located at 6th and Boulder.