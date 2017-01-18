Tulsa Set To Face Tulane For 22nd Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Set To Face Tulane For 22nd Time

Posted: Updated:

THE GAME  . . .
•   The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-7) captured a 70-68 road win at Temple on Saturday as Sterling Taplin hit the game-winning layup with 0:04 on the game clock.
•   Tulane has an overall 4-13 record and 1-4 mark in AAC play.
•   This is the first of two meetings this year. The next meeting in New Orleans is March 5.
 
THE SERIES . . .
•   This is the 22nd meeting between Tulsa and Tulane.
•   Tulsa leads the series 16-5 and has won the last seven meetings . . . the last Tulane win came on January 19, 2013 in New Orleans.
•   Tulsa has posted a 10-1 record at home, 5-3 in New Orleans and 1-1 on a neutral court.
•   Tulsa has a 10.1 margin in its 16 wins, while Tulane's win margin in 4.4 points in the series.
 
TULSA IN THE AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE . . .
•   Tulsa is in its third season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, after finishing its first year in second-place and placing in a tie for third-place a year ago.
•   Tulsa has an overall 29-11 record in its third season of American play.
•   Tulsa had league records of 14-4 in 2014-15 and 12-6 in 2015-16.
•   In the preseason coaches poll, Tulsa was picked to finish ninth in the league . . . Tulsa has already defeated teams picked above them –– UConn (2nd), Memphis (5th) and Temple (6th).
  
COACH HAITH GETS 50th WIN AT TULSA . . .
•   While capturing its American Athletic Conference-opening win over UConn this year, it was also the 50th win for Frank Haith as the Tulsa head coach.
•   Haith now has a 52-30 record in his third season as the Hurricane head coach.
•   In his first two years, Haith led Tulsa to over 20 wins both years, including 23 in his first year and 20 victories a year ago.
•   Haith averaged 21.5 wins in his first two years, while leading Tulsa to an NIT in 2014 and the NCAAs in 2015.
 
TAPLIN NAMED AAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK . . .
•   Sophomore guard Sterling Taplin was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his performance in wins over Memphis at Temple.
•  He averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds, while shooting 55% from the field and 50% from 3-point range over the two games.
•   He scored a career-high 17 points and added 6 assists vs. Memphis.
•   Taplin had 14 points, a career-high 5 steals, 4 assists and 3 rebounds, while scoring the winning layup at 0:04 on the clock at Temple.
 
GAME WINNERS . . .
•   Sterling Taplin has knocked down two game-winning baskets through the first 16 games this year.
•   Both of the last-second wins ended with identical scores of 70-68
•   The latest was on Saturday as the Hurricane claimed a road win at Temple 70-68 . . . with the score tied at 68 since the 2:24 mark, Taplin scored on a layup with 0:04 on the clock to get the win as a long three-pointer for Temple fell short at the buzzer.
•   Taplin's first game-winning basket came against Illinois State when the Hurricane mounted a 14-point comeback in the second half.
•   In that game, Taplin knocked down a layup with 0:11 on the game clock to give Tulsa a 69-67 win . . . Tulsa's Corey Henderson added a free throw after a technical foul to make it a three-point lead.
 
QUICK HITS . . .
•   Tulsa is playing its 106th season of basketball.
•   Tulsa features only three players on its roster that appeared in a game at TU prior to this season – Pat Birt, TK Edogi and Sterling Taplin.
•   Tulsa graduated 9 seniors after last year's 20-12 season and NCAA tournament appearance, including losing 81-percent of its scoring and 78-percent of its rebounding.
•   Tulsa has 10 newcomers to its roster, including two juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen.
•   Ten players have made their Tulsa debuts this season . . . they have accounted for 67.2 percent of Tulsa's total points, scoring 737 of Tulsa's 1,096 points thru 16 games.
•   Tulsa has out-rebounded 9 of its 15 opponents this season, winning 6 of those games . . . among those 9 games, Tulsa has had 6 double-digit rebounding margins, including a high of 21 more than ORU.
•   After allowing 80+ points in the first two games (82.0 ppg), both losses, Tulsa held its next three opponents to 65.7 points per game for a difference of 16.3 points.
•   Tulsa has used 6 different starting lineups through 16 games this year
 
LAST TIME OUT . . .
•   Sterling Taplin's driving layup with 0:04 on the clock capped an 11-3 run to give Tulsa a 70-68 victory over the Temple Owls.
•   Temple took its largest lead of eight points, 63-55, at the 6:57 mark.
•   Two Junior Etou free throws and a layup cut the Temple lead to four points, 63-59, before Shizz Alston put the Owls back ahead by six points at 65-59.
•   It was at that point that the Hurricane scored the next six points on two traditional three-point plays, one by Jaleel Wheeler and one by Taplin, to tie the score at 65 with 4:34 to play.
•   The Hurricane added five more points in the final 2:50 to close out the game. Pat Birt knocked down a three-pointer to put Tulsa ahead 68-65 at the 2:50 mark, only to be equaled by Alston's trey 0:26 later to tie the score at 68 at the 2:24 mark.
•   The next two minutes were scoreless until Taplin's game-winning layup.
•   Taplin ended the game with 14 points, 5 steals and 4 assists in 31 minutes, while Etou had team-highs of 15 points and nine rebounds . . . Birt added 14 points.
•   Temple came out of halftime on an 11-2 run in the first three minutes after Tulsa led at the intermission 37-34.
 
 TULSA IN ITS' 19TH SEASON AT THE DONALD W. REYNOLDS CENTER . . .  
•   The 2016-17 campaign is the 19th for Tulsa in the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
•   The Hurricane has posted an overall 222-67 record in their home arena for a .768 winning percentage.
•   Tulsa won its 100th game at the Reynolds Center on Jan. 27, 2007 with a 70-66 win over SMU.
•   TU won its 200th game at the Reynolds Center on Feb. 18, 2015 with a 69-58 victory over East Carolina.
•   In Tulsa's 222 wins, 143 have been by double digits.
•   Tulsa has a 103-29 non-conference record for a .780 winning percentage.
•   Tulsa has won 137 of its last 168 home games at the Reynolds Center.
•   The Hurricane had a Reynolds Center-best 28-game non-conference home-court winning streak snapped on December 30, 2008 against BYU . . . the loss also snapped an overall 18-game home winning streak.
•   Tulsa won 23 straight home games from the 2008-09 season beginning with a 69-50 win over Marshall on Jan. 17, 2009 until the 2009-10 season when the streak was snapped with a 93-86 loss against Memphis on Feb. 13, 2010.
 
BETTER FROM THE FREE THROW LINE . . .
•     After the first 3 games, Tulsa was shooting just 55.2-percent from the free throw line (37-of-67).
•     In Tulsa's last 13 games, Tulsa is shooting 75.3 percent from the line (207-of-275), improving its season average from .552 to .713.
•     Tulsa has knocked down 81.8 percent of its free throws (112-of-137) over the last six games, and has connected over 80 percent in 4 of the last 5 games.
•     After the poor free throw shooting in the first three games, Tulsa went the next three games hitting 75.9 percent from the line (44-of-58), including 13-of-16 at ORU for a percentage of .813 in that third game.
•   Tulsa connected on a season-best .909 from the line (20-of-22) against Houston.
 
BENCH SCORING . . .
•   Tulsa's bench has averaged 25.6 points (409) in 16 games this season, while the opponents average 14.9 points (239) off the bench.
•   Tulsa's bench has outscored all but three of its opponents this year – Wichita State (52-20), Oklahoma State (26-14) and San Diego State (15-12).
•   The bench is scoring 37.3-percent of Tulsa's points, while the opposition has 21.8 percent scoring from the bench.
•   Remove a 52 to 20 scoring performance by Wichita State's bench over Tulsa's and the opponent scores only 12.8 percent bench points.
•   Tulsa's bench has scored over 30 points 6 times this year –– 33 vs. Jacksonville State, 35 vs. New Orleans, 35 at ORU, 30 at Little Rock, 34 vs. Texas State and 42 vs. Stephen F. Austin.
•   Tulsa's largest margin in bench scoring is 34 points, which has occurred twice . . . Tulsa outscored the ORU bench 35-1 and the Texas State bench 34-0.
•   In Tulsa's last two outings, Tulsa's bench out-scored the benches of Memphis and Temple by a combined 48-to-15 points, including 26-7 advantage vs. Memphis and a 22-8 edge over Temple.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.