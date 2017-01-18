Claremore Lumber Company, Driver Sued By Estate Of Killed Driver - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Claremore Lumber Company, Driver Sued By Estate Of Killed Driver

Pixley Lumber Company and one of its drivers were named in a lawsuit filed by the estate of a Tulsa man killed in December after lumber flew off the truck. File photo Pixley Lumber Company and one of its drivers were named in a lawsuit filed by the estate of a Tulsa man killed in December after lumber flew off the truck. File photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The estate of a Tulsa man who was killed in December after lumber fell off a truck and struck the man's windshield has filed a lawsuit against the truck driver and the lumber company he worked for.

The lawsuit was filed January 17, 2017, in Tulsa County District Court, and names the driver, Harold Russell Conn, and Pixley Lumber Company as the defendants, according to online court documents.

John Albert Fisher, 53, was killed almost immediately December 20, 2016, after a large lumber plank came off a flatbed truck and crashed through the windshield of Fisher's small pickup, police said. 

Police said the driver of the flatbed truck, Conn, was turning onto Sheridan from 13th Street when he lost his load of lumber.

The lawsuit states the defendants, "recklessly and with disregard to the rights of the motoring public," operated the truck in such a way that it caused the death of Fisher.  

Jack Fisher, an older brother of John Fisher, told News On 6 said multiple planks crashed through the windshield and the driver's side window. Jack Fisher said Conn made an illegal turn onto Sheridan, according to the police report.

The lawsuit claims "gross negligence" in Fisher's death and seeks punitive damages in excess of $10,000, according to the petition.

Conn wasn't charged with any wrongdoing, online court documents state. 

