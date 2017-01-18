Thousands Of Oklahomans Expected To March For Equal Rights

Organizer Kara Garde said the march it about shining a light on human rights issues, not protesting Donald Trump.

What started as a Facebook post has turned into a global movement.

On Election Night, a 60-year-old woman posted five words on Facebook, "I think we should march."

The next morning, her post had gone viral.

Now, her idea is a movement called the Women's March, and people across the country and around the world are taking part.

More than 1 million people are registered to walk this Saturday. The main march is in Washington D.C., but there are sister marches in all 50 states and 63 countries.

Women's March On Oklahoma

“This is a march for women’s rights, for equal rights, for lesbian and gay rights, and for these issues that affect everybody across those lines. And the timing is more, ‘Please hear our voice,’ instead of ‘Darn you for being elected,’” Garde said.

Marchers from Tulsa plan to attend the Oklahoma City event but are scrambling to find ways to get there after a bus company canceled their reservation because of scheduling conflicts.

There is also a Tulsa Women’s March scheduled at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.