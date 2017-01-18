OSU Hoops: Underwood Set To Host His Alma Mater

For the 1000th time, Oklahoma State will play at Gallagher-Iba Arena as head coach Brad underwood faces his alma mater Wednesday night.

The reality of the Cowboys' situation is that they're playing better lately but still 0-5 in the Big 12.

Wednesday night is termed a must-win situation by some when it comes to postseason hopes.

But, this one is a bit personal for OSU's head coach.

The Cowboys are coming off an 87-80 loss at league-leading Kansas on Saturday. The bright spots from that afternoon include Jawun Evans getting back to his normal self, playing well on both ends of the floor. Mitchell Solomon's career high 16 points, all in the 2nd half, and Davon Dillard's spark off the bench kept it close.

They'll need more of that same play against Kansas State.

Underwood is a K-State alum and former assistant, and it's important the Cowboys show up.

"Some of my dearest friends in life are teammates, friends I met while I was there,” said Underwood. “I met my wife there. Sure, there are different emotions. It's about the players executing, and it has very little to do with myself."

A win would be Underwood's 100th as a Division I head coach.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.