Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse Of 4-Month-Old Daughter

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to shaking his daughter so hard it caused her to go blind.

A judge sentenced Cornelius Shanklin to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to violently shaking his 4-month-old daughter, MaAliyah, in 2015.

Prosecutors say it caused the girl to have brain damage and to go blind.

A detective said Shanklin told police he was watching his daughter and toddler son the night MaAliyah was injured, and he could tell she had a skull fracture and didn't look right and wouldn't stop crying.

He told police he was upstairs and thought maybe she rolled off her pillow and hit her head or their son did something to her.

A pediatrician says MaAliyah did have a skull fracture in the back of her head, bleeding in her brain and both her retinas were detached.

She testified someone would have to violently shake a baby and hit her head on something to cause those injuries.