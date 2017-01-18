Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse Of 4-Month-Old Daughter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse Of 4-Month-Old Daughter

Posted: Updated:
A judge sentenced Cornelius Shanklin to 30 years in prison for child abuse. A judge sentenced Cornelius Shanklin to 30 years in prison for child abuse.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to shaking his daughter so hard it caused her to go blind.

A judge sentenced Cornelius Shanklin to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to violently shaking his 4-month-old daughter, MaAliyah, in 2015.

8/26/2015 Related Story: Oklahoma Father Accused Of Shaking Baby To Blindness Will Stand Trial

Prosecutors say it caused the girl to have brain damage and to go blind.

A detective said Shanklin told police he was watching his daughter and toddler son the night MaAliyah was injured, and he could tell she had a skull fracture and didn't look right and wouldn't stop crying.

He told police he was upstairs and thought maybe she rolled off her pillow and hit her head or their son did something to her.

A pediatrician says MaAliyah did have a skull fracture in the back of her head, bleeding in her brain and both her retinas were detached.

She testified someone would have to violently shake a baby and hit her head on something to cause those injuries.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.