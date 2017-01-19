Warmer Temps Ahead For Northeast Oklahoma

The main upper level flow will eject an upper level low from the Rockies into the central plains today. A small vort is lifting across southeastern and eastern OK this morning with some showers and drizzle across the eastern third of the area. This activity will quickly lift out the region with clouds remaining for most of the day and a slowly warming temperature into the upper 50's near 60 later today. A small part of NE OK may see an isolated shower or storm later tonight, between 6 pm and midnight, as some upper air energy brushes the region. This chance will remain near or less than 10%.

Some patchy fog is underway this morning in a few spots with temps in the mid-40's. The mist-drizzle- and shower activity will quickly erode and we’ll be on the road to some warmer weather for the rest of the week. While the main upper level low doesn’t arrive until late Saturday night, a lead wave will eject across the central plains Friday with strong south winds developing across the state as pressure begins falling to the west. Day times highs should be from the mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday.

Saturday night into Sunday the main upper level low (closed low) will eject from the high plains into Oklahoma bringing a chance for showers and storms across part of the area after midnight into Sunday morning. This dynamic storm system will also have a dry-slot moving across north TX into southern OK by early morning, and this will help to limit the coverage of activity for some locations, probably across the southern sections. Sunday afternoon, the wrap around moisture will continue along and north of the low, and this should keep some rain chances for at least the northern or northeastern sections of the state. We currently have a high pop for Saturday night into Sunday morning, but this percentage may technically be too high with the possibility of a dry slot near the area.

FYI-The position and movement of this closed low would be a big snow maker for our area if already had cold air in place at the surface, and if the temps aloft were slightly colder. This is not the case, at the surface. It looks like all rain for the 2nd half of the weekend.

We’ll be in the 50's for highs Monday and into the 60's Tuesday before more cold air arrives Wednesday and sticks around for the rest of the week with highs dropping into the 40's.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a great day!

Alan Crone