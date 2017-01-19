Tulsa Cell Phone Store Burglarized

Police say someone cut the power then broke into a Tulsa cell phone store early Thursday.

Just before 4:30 a.m. officers were called to the Hello Unlimited store in the 1400 block of North Harvard.

When they arrived, police discovered the glass in the front door had been broken out and the store had been burglarized.

Police are now working with the store to see if its surveillance video captured whoever broke into the store before the power was cut.