Woman Flips Car On Wekiwa Road In Sand Springs

A woman is in the hospital after rolling her car on Wekiwa Road near the QuikTrip at Highway 412 and Highway 97 in Sand Springs.

Police said the driver was eastbound around 2 a.m. January 19, 2016, when she ran over the curb of a center median then hit a higher retaining wall.

That's when her car flipped over on its top.

Officers told News On 6 there was no sign of braking. They also said alcohol may be involved.