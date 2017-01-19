'Many' Feared Dead In Italian Hotel Hit By Avalanche - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'Many' Feared Dead In Italian Hotel Hit By Avalanche

Posted: Updated:
ROME -

Rescuers racing Thursday to reach people trapped in a spa hotel that was buried by an avalanche in central Italy’s Abruzzo region.

“There are many dead,” Antonio Crocetta, who heads up the alpine police force at the center of the rescue effort on the slopes of Gran Sasso mountain, told Italian media. There was no confirmation from other rescue or law enforcement officials of fatalities.

CBS News’ Costanza Barone says rescuers managed to reach Hotel Rigopiano on skis, as deep snow had cut off access by road.  

According to Sky Italia, there were 22 guests and eight members of hotel staff in the building when the avalanche hit. There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the guests. 

Sky Italia broadcast images of rescuers digging with shovels into a mound of snow -- said to be about six feet deep -- covering parts of the hotel to access the building.

One elderly man was seen being led out of the hotel -- the first to be rescued -- apparently unharmed.

Crocetta was quoted by French news agency AFP as saying the avalanche was triggered by the first of four earthquakes that jolted the region on Wednesday.

The spa hotel is in the town of Farindola, on the lower slopes of Gran Sasso in Abruzzo’s Pescara province. 

Video from inside the building showed significant structural damage, with hallways filled with snow. CBS News correspondent Allen Pizzey reported the weight of the snow appeared to have collapsed the roof down onto the ground floor in parts of the three-story hotel.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.