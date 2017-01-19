Tulsa Police: Boy Heads To School After Collision With Pickup

Tulsa police and firefighters responded to 36th North and North Peoria near Comanche Park Thursday morning. A boy crossing the street just after 7 a.m. at that intersection was hit by a pickup.

EMSA paramedics checked the 9-year-old boy at the scene, and he was released to go on to school.

Police told News On 6 the boy darted out into traffic and grazed the side of a Chevy Silverado truck. The man driving the truck braked but the two made contact.

The driver of the truck was not cited.