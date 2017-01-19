Murder Trial Set For Former Tulsa Dentist

An Oklahoma City judge has set a trial date for a Tulsa dentist accused of killing his girlfriend's baby last year.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Bert Franklin learned his trial is scheduled to begin on September 25th.

Police say surveillance video from inside the mother's home shows Franklin slamming 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis to the ground.

Lincoln died of a skull fracture.

Franklin is also facing a charge of fraud filed in Tulsa.

