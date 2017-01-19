Reward Offered For Leads In Death Of Okmulgee Woman

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot and killed an Okmulgee woman last year.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says Kimberly Lyons-Anderson was shot and killed outside the American Legion Hut located at Smith and Wilson Streets on December 26th, 2016.

He says they've conducted over 50 interviews, but so far have not found someone who actually witnessed the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Okmulgee Police at 918-756-3511.