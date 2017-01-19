Tulsa County Records Its Third Flu-Related Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa County Records Its Third Flu-Related Death

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

State health officials say a third Tulsa County resident has died as a result of the flu.  

According to the latest numbers from the Oklahoma Department of Health, the number of flu-related deaths now stands at six statewide.  Three of those deaths occurred in Tulsa County.  The other three deaths were in Johnston, Logan and Rogers counties.

The OSDH says five of the deaths were persons age 65 or older.  The sixth death was a juvenile in Rogers County earlier this month.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 50.  As of January 17th, the department says 311 people have spent time in the hospital since the flu season began in October 2016.

1/12/2017 Related Story: Second Flu Death Reported In Tulsa County

Tulsa County continues to report the most flu hospitalizations in the state, with 73, followed 46 in Oklahoma County. Creek County has had 18 hospitalizations due to the flu.  Elsewhere, Rogers County reports 11 flu hospitalizations since the season began last fall.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  • Adair 4
  • Blaine 2
  • Canadian 4
  • Carter 7
  • Cherokee 3
  • Cleveland  21
  • Comanche 3
  • Creek  18
  • Custer 6
  • Garfield 13
  • Garvin 1
  • Grant 2
  • Harper 1
  • Hughes  1
  • Johnston 1
  • Kay 7
  • Kingfisher 4
  • Lincoln 4
  • LeFlore 1
  
  • Logan  12
  • Major 1
  • Mayes 9
  • McClain 6
  • McCurtain 1
  • Murray 1
  • Muskogee  3
  • Noble 2
  • Nowata 1
  • Oklahoma  46
  • Okmulgee 6
  • Osage 1
  • Ottawa 1
  • Pawnee 2
  • Payne 8
  • Pittsburg 2
  • Pontotoc 2
  • Pottawatomie  4
  • Rogers 11
  • Seminole  1
  • Sequoyah 1
  • Stephens  1
  • Tulsa  73
  • Wagoner 8 
  • Washington 3 
  • Washita 1 
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

