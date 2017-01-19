Former Oilton Police Officer Going To Prison For Child Porn

A former Oilton police officer has been sentenced for possession of child pornography. Court records show Archie Cole Jr. pleaded guilty in Creek County court and was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2016.

Cole was sentenced to 10 years with all but the first year suspended. He will have to register as a level 1 sex offender upon release from prison.

