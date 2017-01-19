Tulsa Man Named One Of TPD's Most Wanted For October Murder

A 26-year-old Tulsa man is wanted in Tulsa for multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, Tulsa Police said.

Markees Johnson is currently wanted out of Tulsa County for first-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of shooting with intent to kill in connection with an October incident, TPD said. They said he will be held without bond.

10/20/2016

Homicide detectives said Johnson shot at three people at the Savannah Landing apartments October 19, 2016. They said the bullets hit two people, killing a 41-year-old man and wounding a 32-year-old man.

Police said two groups of men had argued in the area of 6100 South Peoria the day before the shooting, and on October 20, the two groups met in the apartment complex. Police said Johnson pulled out a gun and fired at three people.

The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 or submit Web Tips on the Crime Stoppers website or via email to crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org.