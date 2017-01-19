American Airlines Named 2017 Airline Of The Year

An aviation industry magazine says American Airlines is the best airline on the planet.

Air Transport World says it selected American Airlines as its "2017 Airline of the Year" for several reasons with the merger with US Airways being the biggest reason.

ATW says the merger was the "largest, most complex airline merger in history" adding the integration of American and US Airways was "practically flawless."

“The creation of the ‘New American’ has been a remarkable journey for employees, customers and investors. American Airlines has never been in better shape to deliver more to all of its stakeholders and that is because of the leadership skills of American’s executive team and the dedication and hard work of its employees around the world,” ATW editor-in-chief Karen Walker said.

American Airlines' top management released a video Thursday talking about the award and how the airline is giving all 120,000-plus AA employees two round-trip tickets to anywhere it flies.

American Airlines video

ATW’s 43rd Annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards ceremony will take place in New York City on March 28th.