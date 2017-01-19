American Airlines Named 2017 Airline Of The Year - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

American Airlines Named 2017 Airline Of The Year

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An aviation industry magazine says American Airlines is the best airline on the planet.

Air Transport World says it selected American Airlines as its "2017 Airline of the Year" for several reasons with the merger with US Airways being the biggest reason.

ATW says the merger was the "largest, most complex airline merger in history" adding the integration of American and US Airways was "practically flawless."

“The creation of the ‘New American’ has been a remarkable journey for employees, customers and investors. American Airlines has never been in better shape to deliver more to all of its stakeholders and that is because of the leadership skills of American’s executive team and the dedication and hard work of its employees around the world,” ATW editor-in-chief Karen Walker said.

American Airlines' top management released a video Thursday talking about the award and how the airline is giving all 120,000-plus AA employees two round-trip tickets to anywhere it flies.

American Airlines video

ATW’s 43rd Annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards ceremony will take place in New York City on March 28th.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.