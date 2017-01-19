Tulsa-Based Samson Resources Lays Off 66 Employees

Tulsa-based energy company Samson Resources is laying off 66 workers after filing for bankruptcy in early January.

Samson's CEO said the company has reached a deal with creditors and plans to restructure.

"We are pleased our continued dialog with creditors has culminated in a solution agreed by all parties and look forward to completing the restructuring in the near term with a sustainable financial structure in place," said Andrew Kidd, President, Chief Executive Officer, and General Counsel of Samson Resources.

The company will retain 138 workers in Tulsa, company representatives said.