Tulsa-Based Samson Resources Lays Off 66 Employees

Tulsa-Based Samson Resources Lays Off 66 Employees

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa-based energy company Samson Resources is laying off 66 workers after filing for bankruptcy in early January. 

Samson's CEO said the company has reached a deal with creditors and plans to restructure. 

"We are pleased our continued dialog with creditors has culminated in a solution agreed by all parties and look forward to completing the restructuring in the near term with a sustainable financial structure in place," said Andrew Kidd, President, Chief Executive Officer, and General Counsel of Samson Resources.

The company will retain 138 workers in Tulsa, company representatives said. 

