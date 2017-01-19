Woman's Body Recovered From Grand Lake

Grand River Dam Authority police recovered the body of a woman from Grand Lake Thursday morning.

According to a news release, a 52-year-old woman was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. near the Tera Miranda Marina.

After a brief search, the body of the woman was found in about five feet of water.

GRDA said the body was turned over to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The name of the woman has not been released.