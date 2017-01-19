Mannford Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Tulsa After Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mannford Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Tulsa After Chase

MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a 27-year-old Tulsa woman, believed to be the suspect in a Mannford bank robbery after a chase in north Tulsa Thursday evening.

Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller said at about 3 p.m. Thursday, Rebecca Reed walked into the American Heritage Bank holding a knife and demanding money.

After getting the cash, he says Reed left.  

Chief Miller says Rebecca Reed was last seen going eastbound on Highway 51 in a Toyota Camry.

Thursday evening, a Tulsa police officer spotted the car matching the description from the robbery and tried to pull it over near the 500 block of North Sheridan, but she sped off.

Tulsa Police sergeant Robert Rohloff said after a short chase, the car stopped in a neighborhood near Apache and Harvard. Rebecca Reed was taken into custody and booked into the Creek County jail.

In the car, police said they found cash, meth, marijuana and the  weapon believed Reed used in the bank robbery.  They also said a check determined the car she was driving was stolen.

