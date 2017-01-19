Tulsa Artist Fellowship Taking Applications For Next Class

The George Kaiser Tulsa Artist Fellowship is looking for its third class of artists and writers.

If an artist is selected through the application process, they're given a $20,000 stipend, free housing and workspace.

With the 2017 class already underway, applications for 2018 will be accepted until March 1st.

"Large scale painting, installation, dance, sound, so it's really exciting to have these national artist coming to Tulsa and claiming Tulsa as their home for the next year," said Julia White with the Tulsa Artist Fellowship.

If you’d like to apply, you can find more information here.