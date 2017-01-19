Concrete Hits Vehicle On Tulsa Highway

Steven Rausch's grandmother said he was driving last Sunday when a chuck of concrete crashed through his windshield.

She said it happened underneath the Mingo Road bridge on Highway 169.

The chunk hit the Hyundai just below the top center of the windshield and came to rest lodged between the driver's seat and the center console

He's okay, but now he's getting the glass replaced.

"Of course it hit on the passenger side, thank God, because it went clear through the windshield,” Suzanne Rausch said. “He said your life really does go in front of your eyes when something like that happens."

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it checked the bridge and couldn't find any issue with it.

A spokesperson said sometimes items fall off a vehicle crossing a bridge or the vehicle knocks debris off the roadway onto traffic below.