Concrete Hits Vehicle On Tulsa Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Concrete Hits Vehicle On Tulsa Highway

Posted: Updated:
Photo taken by Steven Rausch. Photo taken by Steven Rausch.
Close-up of the damaged windshield. Close-up of the damaged windshield.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Steven Rausch's grandmother said he was driving last Sunday when a chuck of concrete crashed through his windshield.

She said it happened underneath the Mingo Road bridge on Highway 169.

The chunk hit the Hyundai just below the top center of the windshield and came to rest lodged between the driver's seat and the center console

He's okay, but now he's getting the glass replaced.

"Of course it hit on the passenger side, thank God, because it went clear through the windshield,” Suzanne Rausch said. “He said your life really does go in front of your eyes when something like that happens."

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it checked the bridge and couldn't find any issue with it.

A spokesperson said sometimes items fall off a vehicle crossing a bridge or the vehicle knocks debris off the roadway onto traffic below.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.