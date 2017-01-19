Doctor, Parent Warn Of Increasing RSV Cases In Green Country

Dr. Alka Sood said, "This year we've had a lot of RSV and a lot of hospital admissions because of that."

With no anti-biotics for treatment, Wiltshire is doing her best to treat Stella's symptoms.

Just two weeks ago, Emily Wiltshire noticed her 3-month-old baby, Stella, had a cough.

There are more cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus in Green Country. It's a virus that can cause a nasty cough, but can also be very serious and even fatal for babies.

Last year was a quiet year for RSV cases - but this year clinics and hospitals are seeing a lot of infants with the virus, a sickness that cannot be treated with anti-biotics.

"The first couple nights were, you know, didn't get a whole lot of sleep," she said.

They went to the doctor and learned Stella had the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Wiltshire said, "You can be hospitalized for it, there's obviously deaths that can occur. So, yeah, it's really scary."

It’s also scary for doctors at Birth and Beyond pediatrics, too.

Sood said RSV causes the body to produce more mucus, which can be a problem for babies.

"Cause they can't handle all those secretions and mucus, which makes it very hard for them to breathe," the doctor said.

For adults, symptoms may seem like allergies, but the giveaway is the cough.

Sood said, "If it's persistent, if it sounds deep, it sounds wet."

She encourages people concerned to seek medical advice, especially since babies may not show symptoms.

"Symptoms in a new born baby, the only symptom can be that they're not feeding well," Sood said.

"We've been doing breathing treatments, and then lots and lots of steam showers," she said.

She monitoring her other children and spreading the word to other parents to be on the lookout for RSV.

"There have been so many cases of RSV going around; if your baby has a cough, better safe than sorry. Just go check it out right," Wiltshire said.

Sood said to prevent your loved ones from getting the virus, avoid being in public and around large groups.

Also, remember when you cough to cough into your elbow.