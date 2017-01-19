Women Demonstrators Ready To Make Voices Heard In Washington

Olivia Ramirez said the whole point of her trip to Washington is to make sure the incoming administration is aware of protests and the pipeline disputes.

Demonstrator Kristen McCormick said, "I'm just excited to be on the home front where decisions are made for our country, sharing space for my fellow sisters."

Kristen McCormick and Olivia Ramirez are joining in on a women's march on Washington on inauguration weekend.

A group of demonstrators from Oklahoma is on their way to Washington to march with thousands of women after the president's inauguration.

One of them just bonded out of jail after blocking access to an oil refinery this week in Memphis.

The women are native Osage and Cherokee; they hope to bring their message of awareness and protecting the environment to this weekend's march.

At All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa, the topic was about the ongoing battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

Two women in the crowd plan to demonstrate against the project and will to Washington D.C.

Demonstrator Kristen McCormick said, "I'm just excited to be on the home front where decisions are made for our country, sharing space for my fellow sisters and just letting everybody know we're here, we mean business."

McCormick and Olivia Ramirez are joining in on a women's march on Washington on inauguration weekend.

"Everybody sort of has their own reason for going, but we all stand in solidarity for the fact that we want equality, we want a clean environment, we want to have rights, health care rights, rights to our own families and our own bodies," McCormick said.

Ramirez said, "For me, I just wanted to go to show my support with the other indigenous women in the movement as well."

But women’s rights aren’t the only issued important to them. Ramirez just got out of jail after trying to block the entrance of the Valero refinery in Memphis.

She's protesting another pipeline project - the Diamond Pipeline - which will run from Cushing to the Memphis refinery.

Ramirez said the whole point of her trip to Washington is to make sure the incoming administration is aware of protests and the pipeline disputes.

"With this happening right now, I think it's really important we get everyone aware of what's happening, so when he (Trump) comes into office and everything starts getting put into play like we're ready for it," she said.

The Women's March on Washington is scheduled for Saturday.

Ramirez returns next month to Memphis for court.