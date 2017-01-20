Breezy & Warm Ahead Of Weekend Rains Across Oklahoma

Low clouds and fog will continue across parts of northern Oklahoma for the next several hours with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's. By mid-morning, clouds should continue to erode across northern Oklahoma allowing for sunshine by 11 am to noon with daytime highs moving into the mid and upper 60's. Gusty south to southwest winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour will be likely this afternoon in advance of our next storm system that will move across the area Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The clouds did eventually thin some yesterday afternoon, but not in time for the projected warm-up. We are still anticipating the clouds should thin out today between 10 am and noon and this will allow our temperatures to finally move into the mid and upper 60's this afternoon, well above the seasonal average. Gusty southwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour will remain likely today and also tomorrow as our next storm system organizes to the west. Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the mid-to-upper 40's and will max out with daytime highs in the mid-60's. We'll have partly cloudy conditions Saturday. One or two of the CAMS indicate the chance for a few showers Saturday at midday across eastern OK in advance of the main system. I will not include this pop and have discounted this solution.

A strong upper level low will quickly drop across the Inter-mountain region and into part of Oklahoma by Saturday night and Sunday. At the surface, an area of low pressure will quickly develop across portions of West Texas and move into Western Oklahoma Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Showers and storms will become likely across part of Western Oklahoma by Saturday afternoon, and then move eastward into central and eastern sections of the state by either late Saturday night or pre-dawn Sunday. Temperature Sunday will start in the 40's and will rebound into the lower or mid 50's for the daytime highs. The storm system will have a dry slot. This means dry air will filter into part of the system Saturday night early Sunday morning, and this will limit the overall precipitation coverage, especially across the southern sections of the state. We will continue to keep a rather high probability for showers and storms beginning late Saturday night into pre-dawn Sunday, but after Sunday morning, all probabilities will diminish through midday to afternoon.

Temperatures Monday will start with morning lows in the 30's and climb to near 60 for daytime highs with abundant sunshine and a return to the south wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour by the second half of the day. Tuesday Morning lows will be in the 40's and highs should be into the mid or possibly the upper 60s along with a gusty south wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour. Another strong upper-level system will quickly move across the central plains Tuesday night and Wednesday, and this will drag a surface cold front into our area by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start in the 30's Wednesday morning and should top out in the mid-to-upper 40s with sunshine and northwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. The pattern will support the colder air remaining for the rest of the week with morning love Thursday in the upper 20's and daytime highs in the mid-40's.

