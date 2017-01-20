Former Hilldale Teacher Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Deputies arrested a former Hilldale teacher for child sexual abuse.

McIntosh County deputies arrested Richard Martin, 56, on a complaint of child sexual abuse and abetting a minor in a drug crime. Deputies say the victim was a 14-year-old boy.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Detective Kevin Branscum began investigating the allegations on August 31, 2016.

Branscum said the boy told investigators he caught Martin smoking marijuana in Martin's car at Martin's home in Eufaula and Martin offered the marijuana to the juvenile. The affidavit says the two started smoking marijuana together every day.

Eventually the two engaged in sexual intercourse more than once, according to the affidavit. Martin told the boy not to tell anyone what they were doing "because he would end up in prison forever," the affidavit states.

Martin was a high school teacher for the Hilldale Public School District, but resigned during the investigation.

He's scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.