CBS News: 2017 Inauguration Day - Live Updates

President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States January 20, 2017. Surrounded by his family and by Congress, he was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts on the western front of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump used two Bibles to take the oath of office: one is the Bible used by President Lincoln at his first inauguration, and the other is the Bible presented to Trump by his mother upon his graduation from primary Sunday school in 1955.

The living former presidents attended, with the exception of George H.W. Bush, and Trump’s former rival, Hillary Clinton, attended with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Here's a timeline of the inauguration events. All times are Eastern time:

4:15 p.m. Mr. Trump gets out of the vehicle to walk during the inaugural parade.

The vehicle stopped just outside the Trump hotel in D.C.

3:35 p.m. Mr. Trump kicks off the inaugural parade with a drive from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.

3:02 p.m. Mr. Trump addresses Congress just before his inaugural parade begins.

“Our Cabinet’s lined up and ready,” the president said after his private luncheon with lawmakers. “I know eventually Chuck’s going to approve them, I’m sure,” he added, referencing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who heads up the Democratic caucus in the upper chamber.

To the rest of Congress, the president assured that “whether you’re a Republican or Democrat...we’re going to get along,”

Mr. Trump also acknowledged his general election opponent Hillary Clinton, who earned a standing ovation from legislators.

“I have a lot of respect for those people,” he said.

2:50 p.m. Mr. Trump attends a post-luncheon ceremony to toast the president.

Congress presents gifts to the newly-minted president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan also made public remarks honoring Vice President Mike Pence.

2:25 p.m. Protesters and police continue to clash after President Trump’s inauguration ceremony, with officers throwing rocks back at protesters and lobbing explosive devices towards the crowd.

The violent incidents are just blocks away from the inauguration parade route.

A spokesman for D.C.’s metropolitan police department told CBS News’ Pat Milton that approximately 95 people have been arrested so far. The charges include rioting and vandalism stemming from a variety of incidents including setting a car on fire, smashing store front windows, and destroying multiple business. Many have been armed with crow bars, hammers and one with an ax.

Two officers were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

2:11 p.m. Donald Trump fires off his first tweet under the new presidential Twitter account:

1:59 p.m. Where was former president George H.W. Bush during the Trump inauguration? The 41st president was recovering at the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital, after fighting off an acute respiratory problem.

Bush was “extubated” Friday morning and is “breathing well on his own with minimal supplemental oxygen, spokesperson Jim McGrath said in a statement.

1:30 p.m. Mr. Trump attends a private luncheon with Congress.

1:10 p.m. President Donald Trump’s new Twitter account, @POTUS, is now live.

1:08 p.m. Former president Obama gives departing remarks at Joint Base Andrews to thank his staff.

“Michelle and I have really been milking this goodbye thing,” he joked.

“When we started on this journey, we did so with an abiding faith in the American people and their ability - our ability - to join together and change the country in ways that would make lives better for our kids and our grand kids,” Obama said. “It was met sometimes with skepticism and doubt.”

“And yet all of you came together...and people took notice,” he said. “You proved the power of hope.”

“We could not be prouder of you,” Obama said. “We look forward to continuing this journey with all of you, and I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

While the former president spoke at Andrews, President Trump, surrounded by family, sits down to sign his first orders at the U.S. Capitol.

“General matters is our first signing,” the president said as sat and began signing several sheets of paper.

Mr. Trump signed one proclamation declaring a national day of patriotism, according to CBS News’ Scott Pelley.

1:05 p.m. President Trump tweets for the first time as president:

It is time to remember that...https://t.co/ZKyOiOor62 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain...https://t.co/cZKkrGXLSi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

12:53 p.m. A spokesman for Metropolitan Police Department in DC said there have been multiple arrests on charges including rioting and vandalism in DC during the inaugural activities.

No exact number is available at this time, CBS News’ Pat Milton reports..

12:26 p.m. Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem to conclude the inauguration ceremony.

12:20 p.m. Religious leaders say prayers following Mr. Trump’s inaugural address.

12:01 p.m. President Donald Trump begins his inaugural address.

“Together we will determine the course of america and the world for many, many years to come,” Mr. Trump said. “We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.”

“This moment is your moment,” the president said to the American people while slamming the Washington establishment. “It belongs to you.”

12:00 p.m. The Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts swears in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

11:55 a.m. Despite the ceremony running several minutes behind schedule, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir takes the stage to perform.

The constitution says that the president must be sworn in by noon on Jan. 20. If that doesn’t happen, then the president pro tempore assumes the office until the oath is taken.

11:53 a.m. Mike Pence gets sworn in as vice president.

11:47 a.m. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York takes the stage, saying he is “confident” in the U.S. because of the American people.

11:40 a.m. Prayers start at the inauguration ceremony, led by Pastor Paula White

11:30 a.m. The inauguration ceremony, several minutes behind schedule, begins with the introduction of Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump.

On the inaugural platform, some House Democrats are wearing blue Affordable Care Act buttons. Members wanted to wear a sign of solidarity with the Affordable Care Act at the inauguration. The buttons feature the #ProtectOurCare hashtag, which is the most widely used hashtag in support of the ACA. Attached is an image of the button.

11:04 a.m. President Obama and President-elect Trump arrive at the Capitol.

10:50 a.m. The Obamas, Bidens, and Trumps leave the White House and head to the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

10:48 a.m. Protesters clashed with police in downtown Washington, after some smashed windows of businesses. Reporters tweeted about the violence -- and the police response -- early Friday morning.

10:22 a.m. The White House has confirmed that President Obama has left a letter for Mr. Trump in the Oval Office. President George W. Bush wrote a letter to Mr. Obama in 2009 and President Bill Clinton wrote one to Bush in 2001.

In the letters, Bush congratulated Mr. Obama but warned, “There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you,” and Clinton told Bush, “The burdens you now shoulder are great, but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressable.”

10:19 a.m. Hillary Clinton arrives at the U.S. Capitol to witness Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

9:44 a.m. Barack and Michelle Obama greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania at the White House’s North Portico. After Melania Trump hands Mrs. Obama a gift, the two couples pose for photos on the steps of the executive mansion.

The Obamas and Trumps head inside the White House for coffee and tea before the inauguration ceremony kicks off.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York confirmed Friday on “CBS This Morning” that the Senate would vote later in the day on Trump’s nominees for the Defense Department and Homeland Security Department, Gen. James Mattis and Gen. John Kelly, respectively. He added that the Senate would likely vote Monday to confirm Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kansas, as the director of the CIA.

The Trumps and the Pences arrive at St. John’s Episcopal Church for a prayer service. Every American president has attended at least one service there since the church opened in 1816, earning its nickname “The Church of the Presidents.”

7:33 a.m. ET President-elect tweets on inauguration

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

7:15 a.m. ET Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to Donald Trump, gave an inside look at the president-elect’s inaugural address early Friday, promising a “beautiful, elegant speech” personally written by the celebrity businessman.

“You’re going to hear a man of action, a man of resolve in what we all know to be a divided country,” Conway told “CBS This Morning.” She predicted he would “lay down an important marker to try to unify the country” and promised that he would reach out to those who didn’t support him.

Conway said the president-elect will “take a couple of executive actions” Friday, and then by Monday she predicted “you’ll see him rolling back some of the job killing regulations” that he considers to be “unconstitutional measures.”

When asked whether that would include environmental regulations, Conway said “possibly, yes.”

Just as the president-elect readies for the inauguration ceremony, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are looking at interceptions of both communications and financial transactions as part of “a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump,” according to a new report by the New York Times. Citing former and current senior American officials, the Times said that Mr. Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is one of the associates included in the investigation.

6:12 a.m. ET Protests near inaugural balls began Thursday night

On the eve of President-elect Trump’s inauguration, protesters flooded Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events, reports CBS Washington affiliate WUSA-TV.

The station says police used pepper spray on the protesters several times.

Demonstrators clogged the area outside the National Press Club, where the “Deploraball” was being held, with prominent members of the group Alt-Right attending.

In New York, actors Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people outside a Donald Trump building on Thursday for a pre-inauguration demonstration organizers said was meant to energize those concerned about the Republican president-elect’s policies.

The anti-Trump rally was held outside of the Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Thursday evening, CBS New York reported.

CBS News’ John Dickerson weighs in on what Mr. Trump’s inaugural address might tell us about his presidency.

CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett debuts his new podcast, “The Takeout.” This week, Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, says that the president-elect won’t hold the inaugural boycott against House Democrats.

As the inaugural ceremony of Donald Trump gets underway, here’s a guide from CBS News on the top Trump-related issues to keep an eye on once he’s sworn in.