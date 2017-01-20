Police Identify Woman Whose Body Was Found In Grand Lake

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said the body of a woman recovered Thursday morning from the waters of Grand Lake was that of a 52-year-old Colorado woman.

Susanna Nichole Cameron's body was recovered January 19, 2017, after she was reported missing at about 9:30 a.m. near the Tera Miranda Marina.

1/19/2017 Related Story: Woman's Body Recovered From Grand Lake

Investigators used sonar scanners and divers, her body was located near the docks, in approximately 5 feet of water.

The body was turned over to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing and no other details are available at this time.