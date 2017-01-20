OSBI: Perry Man Murdered In Hominy, 4 Arrested

Booking photos of Tillman Wells, Crocket Beckham, Able Horton and Helena Jones.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office says it's holding four suspects in a murder investigation.

The office says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

The OCSO says the investigation began as a missing persons case on Thursday afternoon, when it was contacted by the OSBI on behalf of the Perry Police Department about the disappearance of Eric Hartung, a Perry resident.

The OSBI said it received information that Hartung had been murdered in Hominy and his body dumped on a rural road in Osage County.

The OCSO and the OSBI said they found Hartung's body at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Investigators arrested four people on complaints of first-degree murder. Deputies identify them as the following:

-Tillman Wells, 30

-Crocket Beckham, 26

-Able Horton, 23

-Helena Jones, 43

They say they arrested Wells, Beckham and Jones at a home in Hominy and Horton in Stillwater.

The OSBI has not said how it believes the suspects were connected to the victim or the circumstances surrounding the murder.