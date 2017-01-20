Sand Springs Math Teacher Selected As Impactful Teacher

Our Impactful Teacher for January is making a difference in the lives of students at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.

Alan Crone and I surprised math teacher Virginia Williams in her classroom yesterday to make the presentation.

Mrs. Williams not only teaches math, but she coaches cross country and track, organizes the school prom, mentors some of the kids and has even written a grant to get better equipment in her classroom... all in hopes of making math fun.

"I want them to love it as much as I do. I understand at times I geek out sometimes but I love it so much but I just want them to have the confidence coming into my classroom every day and not feel like they're beat down every day by a subject that a lot of kids are intimidated by," she said.

Thanks to Bob Hurley Auto Family, Mrs. Williams will be able to use the $250 to continue to improve education for her students.

