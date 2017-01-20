Broken Arrow Police Release Name Of Woman Killed In Crash

Police said it continues to investigate a crash that killed a Broken Arrow woman Thursday afternoon near the 5500 block of South Elm Place.

The woman killed in the crash has been identified as Virginia Duethman, according to Corporal Leon Calhoun.

Calhoun said Duethman was making a left turn onto Miami Street from Elm Place when her 2005 Toyota Prius was struck in the passenger side by a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup traveling northbound on Elm.

The driver of the truck, Eric Williams of Broken Arrow, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, Calhoun said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Calhoun said witnesses said the pickup was “traveling at excessive speeds” before the crash.