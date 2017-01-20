Group Of Oklahomans To March In Washington - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Group Of Oklahomans To March In Washington

WASHINGTON -

Some Oklahoma demonstrators are on their way to Washington to march with thousands of women after the inauguration.

They said the point of the trip is to make sure the incoming president and his administration are aware of protests and pipeline disputes.

"With this happening right now, I think it's really important we get everyone aware of what's happening," said Olivia Ramirez. "So when he comes into office and everything starts getting put into play like we're ready for it."

The Women's March on Washington is scheduled for Saturday, and there will be sister marches in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

