Task Force Arrests Three Drug Suspects In Claremore

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office arrested three Claremore men in a drug investigation.

Members of the Office's "THUG" task force arrested Brennan Reaves, Monique Boyles and Quantrell Reaves Thursday night.

They said the investigation began at the end of last year when they received reports that Monique "Moe" Boyles, 44, and his cousin, Brennan Reaves, 32, were selling drugs from their homes. One home is located in the 800 block of North Jay Street, the other is in the 800 block of West 10th Street.

The task force set up surveillance and said its members saw Boyles walk over to Reaves' house to pick up narcotics.

According to court documents, they collected enough evidence to serve a search warrant on the homes on the night of Thursday, January 19, 2017. They also served

They served the search warrants simultaneously and recovered drug paraphernalia, drugs, scales and a handgun. Deputies said they also found a cell phone with its screen still lit under a bed with messages discussing exchanging money between multiple people as well as messages from people looking for "product."

They also arrested Brennan's brother, Quantrell Reaves, 30.

All three men are in the Rogers County Jail.