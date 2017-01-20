Tulsa Hosts Thousands Of Youth Wrestlers For National Competitio - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Hosts Thousands Of Youth Wrestlers For National Competition

TULSA, Oklahoma -

More than 2,000 youth wrestlers and their families will converge on the Expo Square Pavilion and Ford Truck Arena January 20-21 for the 2017 Flo Tulsa Nationals Wrestling Competition. 

The wrestling tournament, in its 62nd year, will bring together thousands of wrestlers between the ages of 4 and 16. The wrestlers travel from all over the country to compete for a national title. 

“World of Wrestling is proud of the strong support that Tulsa has shown over the last few years. This support has been instrumental in drawing large numbers of competitors to this city. Participation numbers continue to grow because of the Tulsa Sports Commission's involvement, and because of our partnership with Flo Wrestling, our national sponsor who live streams all of our events," said Jack Roller, Executive Director of World of Wrestling. 

In the 2016 Flo Nationals competition, 2,717 participants represented 41 states, with 474 coming from Oklahoma.

