Wrecker Driver Accused Of Sexting Rogers County Teen After Helping Her Mom

News

Wrecker Driver Accused Of Sexting Rogers County Teen After Helping Her Mom


Photo of Darrell Vaught. Photo of Darrell Vaught.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Rogers County investigators say a woman called a wrecker driver to help her and he sent inappropriate text messages to her 14-year-old daughter.

They say Darrell Vaught, Junior, 36, met the girl and her mother when they ran out of gas and he then started texting the girl.

They say the mother called the sheriff's office and investigators continued texting with Vaught, which led to an arrest warrant for indecent proposal to a child under 16.

"We did get a full confession as far as what his intent was. He was very apologetic about it and admitted he knew she was 14 but he didn't believe it and that's why he kept the conversation going," said Sergeant Chase Cornish, Rogers County Sheriffs Office.

Vaught is being held without bond until he goes before a judge next week.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
