Oilers To Honor 65th Year Of Hockey In Tulsa

Saturday night, the Oilers will be wearing jerseys that honor the 65th season of hockey in Tulsa.

It's a history that goes all the way back to 1928, but for one newly minted Oiler, it'll mean just a little bit more.

That Oiler is Keegan Asmundson; he was just traded to the Oilers this week and is the second Asmundson to take the ice in Tulsa.

"I called my grandpa, he actually played here back in the 60s,” said Asmundson.

Freeman "Duke" Asmundson spent the 1964-65 season with the Oilers. He scored three goals in 30 games.

Now, Keegan keeps the name alive.

"The sixties to 2017, pretty cool story to have a second and third generation being here,” said Keegan. “He said he loved it here, great city, great town, good fans.”

Duke was just one part of the team's history that spans nearly a century. When the first puck was dropped, history was made.

"It started in 1928,” stated Oilers Director of Broadcasting John Peterson. “It's actually the first sheet of ice south of the Mason-Dixon line that they played on."

This year's team sits in second in the central division, squarely in the thick of a playoff spot with 10 of the next 15 at home.

"Looking for a good crowd here on Saturday and Sunday,” said Head Coach Jason Christie. “So much better when you can play at home in front of a sold-out barn here, and the fans get into it."

Top returning goal-scorer Phil Brewer added, “This late in the season, it's nice to see guys competing every game, every shift. Sometimes you have those mental lapses, but for sure, the energy's there."

The 64-65 oilers of Duke fell in the finals to the St. Paul Rangers. Hopes run high that Keegan's version makes it a little bit further.

Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. against Idaho.