Edison Teachers Teach Students Inauguration Lesson In Sign Language

Several teachers at Tulsa Public Schools had their students watch the inauguration in class Friday, and deaf students weren't left out of the historic day.

While the nation stopped to listen to President Donald Trump take his oath of office, teachers at Edison made sure students understood what happened, even if they couldn't hear.

On a day full of endless political chatter, students at Edison Middle School were learning in silence.

Deaf education teacher Erin Hoefer, along with sign language interpreters, focused Friday's lesson on the inauguration.

The students spent most of the lesson learning what the word "inauguration" means, with the teacher using sign language and an interpreter speaking to kids who are hard-of-hearing through a microphone.

The teachers say sometimes it takes more to explain something to students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

This part of the lesson compared the oath of office to a pinky promise.

Teacher Erin Hoefer says deaf students are more vulnerable to the information they receive which is why teaching American holidays and other celebrations is so important.

"Those are things that happen incidentally around them, they may not be taught it explicitly unless that's the culture that they grew up in at home," Hoefer said.

Jesus Alvarado, 12, shared what he learned on Donald Trump's first day as president.

"I think that things have progressed and changed a lot since the first president," Alvarado said.

And while some students did share their personal views, the lesson is dedicated to facts and vocabulary to give students a foundation to form their own opinions.

With two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old in that class, teachers reminded them they'll be able to vote in the next presidential election.