Sooner Softball: Defending National Champ OU Signing Autographs Sunday

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the defending national champion University of Oklahoma softball team this Sunday afternoon as the squad will be signing autographs prior to the women’s basketball game against Oklahoma State.

The five-time defending Big 12 champions and three-time national champions will be appearing from 1:30-2 p.m. on the upper southwest concourse level at the Lloyd Noble Center. The women’s basketball game tips off at 2 p.m.

While the team is signing autographs, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the upcoming softball season.

A ticket to the game is required for admission and to obtain autographs. Fans can purchase discounted tickets online for $5 by entering the promo code "softball" when prompted. Fans can also call the Ticket Office at (800) 456-GoOU. Based on availability, tickets are sold on game days at The Lloyd Noble Center beginning an hour and half prior to each home game.

Oklahoma’s 2017 season starts on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in a Women's College World Series rematch against Auburn on ESPNU before facing BYU. The Sooners are also scheduled to face Nebraska and Washington in the tournament.

