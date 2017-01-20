Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Molesting Girl

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say molested a 9-year-old girl.

Officers arrested Daniel Maynard, 36, late this afternoon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market where he works.

According to investigators, the victim's father walked in on the abuse and stopped it.

Detectives say Maynard admitted to them he had done this type of thing before, but it happened out of state.

He's in the Tulsa County Jail on $300,000 bond.