Vinita Teen Competent To Stand Trial In Stepmother's Death

A Craig County judge says a 14-year-old boy is competent to stand trial for murder.

Koalten Orr is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his stepmother Laura Beth Hendrix.

Her body was found in her Vinita home last August.

At the time of his arrest, Orr told investigators Hendrix was sexually abusive toward him and he was tired of it.

Orr's next court date is set for March.