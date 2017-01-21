Judge Sentences Tulsa Man For Sexually Abusing Girl In 2011 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Judge Sentences Tulsa Man For Sexually Abusing Girl In 2011

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Adam Zilm, 35, is headed to prison for 36 years for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl in 2011.  

No one cried harder at the news, than the victim, who is now 15 and says it was all a misunderstanding.

This case is unusual because at the time the 11-year-old victim raced to a neighbor's house and told them what happened, told the police, told her mom and had a sexual assault exam but very shortly after that, she recanted. 

She even testified at trial it was a misunderstanding, but the jury convicted him anyway.

"She tried to justify and explain what happened based on the family pressure put on her but really, once the jury was able to hear the confession by the defendant, there really was no question what happened here," said Assistant Tulsa County DA Sarah McAmis.

McAmis says Adam Zilm was giving the girl a massage in a bed, while the girl's mother was at work, him wearing only boxer shorts and the girl wearing only a t-shirt while rubbing oil on her.

Neighbors say the girl was shaking and crying when she told them a sexual assault occurred.

Zilm told police he was a certified massage therapist and if there was sexual contact, it was accidental.

The DA says the girl's mother promised DHS she'd keep the victim away from Zilm and moved out of state, but for the next four years, let him stay with them on weekends. 

Despite the girl recanting, the jury found Zilm guilty back in November 2016 and recommended he be sentenced to prison.

11/18/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl

"The defendant fully confessed to what happened. Absolutely no doubt. The state always understood the pressure this little girl was under," said Sarah McAmis.

Zilm's father testified the victim and her sister respected his son and they now cry and miss him and they're all crushed by his conviction. Zilm's attorney asked the judge to reduce the sentence. He did not.

Even though the girl and her family were crying, the DA hopes someday she'll realize what happened here, was justice for her. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.