Man's Body Discovered In Tulsa Alley

Police say the body of a man found in a midtown Tulsa alley Saturday morning has been turned over to the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Just before 11 a.m. officers were called to the alley in the 400 block of East 12th Street.

Police say it appears the body may have been a homeless man adding there were no obvious signs of foul play.

On Sunday, January 15th, someone found a man's body at a bus stop on North Martin Luther King Boulevard. They said it also appears that man may have been homeless.

