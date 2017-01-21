Bedlam Showdown Returns To Lloyd Noble Center Sunday

SUNDAY'S GAME BASICS

No. 20/20 Oklahoma (14-5, 5-2 Big 12) faces in-state rival Oklahoma State (12-5, 2-4 Big 12) for the 100th all-time meeting on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners, who are 9-1 at home this season and boast a 15.5 average scoring margin in those 10 games, are 17-3 against the Cowgirls in the Big 12 era at home. OU looks to rebound after its 86-68 loss to No. 12 Texas on Tuesday. Oklahoma State did not play during the midweek after falling to Kansas State, 63-43, last Sunday.

ON THE AIR

Sunday's game will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma with Toby Rowland, Brenda VanLengen and Jessica Coody on the call. The contest will air on the Sooner Radio Network with Brian Brinkley calling the action.

TICKETS

Tickets are available for as low as $8 at the OU Athletics Ticket Office (800-456-4668) and online here. Lloyd Noble Center's north and east ticket windows will open at 12:30 p.m. CT on Sunday. OU students will be admitted free with a valid school I.D.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

• Sunday's matchup marks the 100th all-time meeting between Bedlam rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Sooners are 17-3 against the Cowgirls at the Lloyd Noble Center in the Big 12 era (OU is 32-12 in the series at home). Last season, the Cowgirls, defeated OU, 71-69, to snap a 17-game winning streak by the Sooners on their home floor against Oklahoma State (boxscores/cumulative stats from last year's two meetings are on page 17 of these notes).

• Sunday's game will feature two of the Big 12's top post players. Oklahoma's Vionise Pierre-Louis is averaging 12.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game since the start of conference play. Over the last four games, Pierre-Louis is averaging 13.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest. Oklahoma State's Kaylee Jensen leads the Big 12 in scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (10.3 rpg) during the regular season.

• The Sooners are not short on experience this season. Entering Sunday's game, OU's roster boasts 346 career starts among 10 players who have made least one career appearance in the Sooners' starting five. The foursome of Gioya Carter, Peyton Little, Maddie Manning and Gabbi Ortiz have combined to make 280 starts between them. OU's bench is laden with experience, including T'ona Edwards and Vionise Pierre-Louis who have played in 115 and 83 career games, respectively.

• OU set a season high with a .947 free throw percentage (18-of-19) Tuesday night at Texas. The Sooners hit 18 straight free throws, tying a single-game record for consecutive free throws made.

• Since the 2014-15 season, the Sooners are 18-3 against Big 12 opponents on their home floor. This season, OU is averaging 79.3 points per game against league foes at Lloyd Noble Center with Peyton Little averaging 17.0 points per game in those contests.

GAME 19 RECAP: TEXAS

• No. 20/20 Oklahoma fell on the road, 86-68, to No. 12/14 Texas inside Erwin Center. After trailing at halftime, the Sooners battled their way back to cut Texas' advantage down to 58-56 with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter. OU clawed back in the second half by finishing 16-for-16 at the free throw line in the final two quarters. In a close game, the Longhorns led 68-64 with 4:36 to go, but Texas closed the game on a 20-4 run to hold off the Sooners.

• Vionise Pierre-Louis led Oklahoma with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds. In a career-high 35 minutes, the junior center finished 5-of-10 from the floor and tied her season high with four blocks in the contest. Chelsea Dungee scored 15 points off the bench, tying her season high. Dungee was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line, becoming the first OU player since Danielle Robinson in 2011 to finish with a perfect night (minimum 10 attempts) from the free throw line in a Big 12 game. Peyton Little scored 14 points, while adding in four rebounds and two steals.

• The Sooners and Longhorns battled back and forth in the opening stanza, swapping the lead three times to begin the game. Texas outscored OU, 17-10, in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead into halftime. OU quickly battled back as 3-pointers from Little and Dungee cut the deficit down to just five points midway through the third quarter.

PREVIEWING OKLAHOMA STATE

• Oklahoma State enters Sunday's matchup with a 12-5 overall record and 2-4 mark in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls enjoyed a week off after falling to Kansas State, 63-43, last Sunday. The Cowgirls, who are 2-2 in true road games, average 67.1 points per game (ranks ninth in the Big 12) on .419 field goal shooting (eighth), .293 3-point shooting (ninth) and .675 free throw shooting (eighth). Oklahoma State allow opponents to just 59.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

• Junior center Kaylee Jensen enters Sunday's game as the Big 12's leading scorer and rebounding, averaging 18.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She is one of two players in the Big 12 to average a double-double this season (West Virginia's Lanay Montgomery is the other). Jensen is 24th in the nation with nine double-doubles this year and ranks 25th in Division I in rebounds per game.

• Sophomore guard Karli Wheeler is second on the team with 11.5 points per game and has a .341 3-point shooting percentage. Junior forward/center Mandy Coleman is averaging 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

• Oklahoma State head coach Jim Littell is 121-59 in his five seasons with the Cowgirls. Littell was named the 2016 Big 12 Coach of the Year last season and is 5-6 against the Sooners as a head coach.

ICE IN HER VEINS

• Freshman guard Chelsea Dungee put together an impressive performance at the free throw line Tuesday night at Texas, finishing 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Dungee became the first OU player since Danielle Robinson (16-of-16, at Oklahoma State, 2011) to knock down at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss.

• The Sapulpa, Okla., native ranks second in the Big 12 with a .944 free throw percentage in league play. Dungee's .800 mark at the line this season is the sixth-best clip in the conference.

QUICK HITS

• The Sooners are 10-0 this season and have won 31 straight games when posting a higher shooting percentage than their opponent. OU has also earned 26 consecutive victories (9-0 in 2016-17) when the Sooners win the rebounding and turnover battle against their competition.

• Heading into Sunday's game, OU has hit 18 straight free throws at the line. The Sooners missed their first free throw attempt at Texas before closing the game with 18 straight makes, which tied a school single-game record.

• At Texas, the Sooners knocked down 18 straight free throws to conclude the game against the Longhorns. OU's .947 free throw percentage set a season high. The 18 consecutive free throws made tied a school record and are the most against a Big 12 opponent in school history. OU ranks 14th in the nation with 279 made free throws.

• Against Texas Tech, the Sooners pulled down 39 defensive rebounds - the most by an OU team against a Big 12 opponent in the Coale era. Oklahoma also limited the Lady Raiders to .297 shooting percentage, the fourth time this year the Sooners have held their opponent to a shooting percentage below .300.

• The Sooners have recorded 117 blocks, which already ranks eighth in school history. OU's 117 total blocks are the fourth-most in Division I this year.

• OU's 18 points, six made field goals and .857 field goal percentage in overtime against Kansas State all set Coale era records. The win marked OU's first OT victory over a top-25 opponent since defeating Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament on March 28, 2010 in the Sweet 16.

• Nancy Mulkey earned Big 12 and USBWA National Freshman of the Week Awards on Jan. 2 with 13 blocked shots in OU’s first two leagues games, while averaging 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. In her first career start at Kansas, Mulkey nearly finished with a triple-double, picking up career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks against the Jayhawks. She followed her performance by recording a team-high six blocks in against TCU in 16 minutes. Mulkey finished 4-of-5 from the field and scored eight points versus the Horned Frogs

• Maddie Manning's 10 steals against Portland State on Dec. 21 rank are tied for the most by a Division I player in a single game this season and the most by an OU player in one game since 1996. OU has 194 steals this season, which ranks 24th in the nation.

• The Sooners have been ranked in the AP Poll for 33 consecutive weeks (tied for the 10th-longest active streak in the country). OU has been ranked in the AP poll 253 times under Sherri Coale.

UP NEXT

The Sooners host Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. OU won the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season, 67-57, in Ames on Jan. 11.