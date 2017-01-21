Tulsans Fight For Several Issues At National Women's March - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsans Fight For Several Issues At National Women's March

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Millions of people took on the streets marching for a cause Saturday. 

Here at home, hundreds of Tulsans are joining the national Women’s March movement and speaking their minds the day after Trump's inauguration.

Some Oklahomans want the discussion to be about much more than women's issues.

Speakers raised excitement at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park before hundreds walked the streets of downtown Tulsa.

"Every step is about the journey that we have ahead of us," said one speaker.

Organizer Nancy Moran said one goal is to encourage the next generation.

"We're dealing with issues of climate change, inequality, racism, and we're hoping that they will take the lead,” said Moran.

Seven-year-old Elise Nelson had some specific reasons to march.

"Protect our earth and equality,” stated Nelson.

And why are those issues important to Nelson?

“Because some people don't respect those things,” she said.

Aside from women's equality and health issues, people also held up signs about climate change and Black Lives Matter.

Other signs simply promoted kindness. “Love your neighbor as yourself,” one sign read.

The men and women who attended the event said no matter what they're fighting for, it's important to them that this is a peaceful event.

"You can't fight fire with fire,” said 14-year-old India Jones. “The building just burns down quicker.”

Nelson added, "You can use peace, and that works even better."

Organizers said it's also important their momentum stays strong.

Many who marched said they'll be at an alternative Inaugural Ball Saturday night.

"It's not just about getting all hyped up one weekend, it's staying in the journey and the movement,” Moran stated.

For more information on the Alternative Inaugural Ball, visit the following link: Rock, Rabble & Rise Ball

