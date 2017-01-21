Tulsa Hosts Thousands For National Wrestling Competition

Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend. Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110.More >>
Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend. Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110.More >>
A Collinsville tag agency had a sign removed from its building Wednesday after receiving backlash for the sign's wording online.More >>
A Collinsville tag agency had a sign removed from its building Wednesday after receiving backlash for the sign's wording online.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Single-game tickets for the first Thunder game for the 2017-2018 season are now on sale.More >>
Single-game tickets for the first Thunder game for the 2017-2018 season are now on sale.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!