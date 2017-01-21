Tulsa Hosts Thousands For National Wrestling Competition - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Hosts Thousands For National Wrestling Competition

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Finals for the 2017 Tulsa Nationals, a competitive wrestling tournament, are underway.

News On 6 reporter Marty Kasper is standing by inside the Expo Square Pavilion where the parade of champions is happening.

Talk about a spectacle, 11,000 people are in Tulsa to check out this wrestling tournament. 

It features kids ages four to 16, many of whom are being scouted by colleges at this competition.  

Aside from the great economic impact this has on Tulsa, coaches and parents say it is a great sport to instill discipline, work ethic, and integrity in these young competitors. 

This is the 62nd year for the tournament.

While there are clubs from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii, there are also some from our own backyard. 

It's an event that many consider the toughest one for this age group. 

"A lot of people like to say 'Oh, we get some tough kids here; we get some tough kids there.' No, 44 states, nearly 3,000 kids, 187 girls, yeah, I mean it's incredible and if you go through 44 states, you're a pretty bad dude," said Robert Biggins.

What makes this competition extra cool for the kids involved is that Olympic wrestling Champion Rulon Gardner is in the building to greet and cheer them on, and current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and former Cowboy Daniel Cormier is coaching.

