Sapulpa Police Chase Ends In West Tulsa

Sapulpa police arrested 18-year-old Jason Fincannon after a chase ended in west Tulsa Saturday afternoon.

Police say an officer saw Fincannon pull recklessly out of a QuikTrip near the Sapulpa Turner Turnpike before taking them on a long chase to Tulsa.

At some point, he swapped cars before police got him to stop near I-44 and Jackson.

Sapulpa police arrested him and no one was hurt during the chase.